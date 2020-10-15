Active covid cases in India dip below 8.2 lakh as recoveries outpace fresh cases

Active coronavirus cases in India continued to edge lower as recoveries outpaced the increase in daily new cases. According to health ministry figures released today, there were 8.12 lakh active covid cases in the country after 67,708 new cases were reported in past 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 73.07 lakh including 63.83 lakh cured and 1.11 lakh deaths.

Here are 10 updates:

Here are 10 updates:

In past 24 hours, 81,514 patients were declared cured from covid while 680 succumbed to the infection.

On Wednesday, 11.36 lakh covid tests were done across the country, taking the overall tests to 9.12 crore.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52%.

India is registering new recoveries more than the new cases consistently in the recent days, the government said.

The recovery rate improved to 87.36%.

With 1935 testing labs in the country including 1112 Government laboratories and 823 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost, the government said in a statement.

Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum with 19,517 single-day recoveries.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala reported 5050, 8662 and 7792 single-day recoveries respectively.

After a gap of seven months, cinema halls and multiplexes will reopen in several parts of the country today with 50 percent capacity and seats will be marked 'not to be occupied' for ensuring physical distancing to combat COVID-19.

To clear the festive rush, Ministry of Railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special" services over Indian Railways to be operated from 20th October 2020 and 30th November 2020.

