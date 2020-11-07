Active covid cases in India drop to 5.16 lakh after 53,920 recoveries in a day

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 84,62,081 including 5,16,632 active cases

India's COVID-19 tally inches near 85-lakh mark after 50,357 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Saturday.

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 84,62,081 including 5,16,632 active cases.

Total cured cases reached 78,19,887 with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, with 577 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,25,562 overall.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,65,42,304 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 6, of these, 11,13,209 samples were tested yesterday.

India's single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceeded daily new infections successively for the last five weeks, while active cases are on a sustained decline and comprise only 6.19 per cent of the country's total caseload, the Union health ministry said on Friday.