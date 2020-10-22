With 55,838 fresh covid-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,06,946. With 702 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,16,616.

Active cases of COVID-19 in India settled below the 7.5-lakh mark for the third successive day, while the national case fatality rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.51%, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Centre has advised states and UTs to aim at bring down the CFR below 1%

There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 9.29% of the total caseload, the data stated. With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day, India's steady trend of posting high levels of daily recoveries also continues.

A total of 79,415 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country whereas 55,838 new infections were reported during the same period, the ministry said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday increased to 16,17,658 with the single-day rise of 8,142 cases, a state health official said.

As many as 2.67 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala, while the infection count has almost reached the 3.50 lakh mark with 8,369 fresh cases on Wednesday, the state government said.

The death toll climbed to 1,232 with 26 fatalities.o reported 180 deaths, which took the fatality count to 42,633.

Karnataka has reported 5,872 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,82,773 and the death toll to 10,696, the health department said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in West Bengal as the state reported the highest single-day spike of 4,069 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 3,33,126, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also mounted to 6,244 with 64 more people succumbing to the disease, it said.

Delhi recorded 47 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday and the death toll mounted to 6,128, while 3,686 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.4 lakh, authorities said.





