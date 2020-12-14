With 27,071 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 98,84,100, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

India reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. A total of 30,695 new recoveries were registered on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 93,88,159.

Also read: Why your health plan premium is suddenly spiking

With 336 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,43,355. The total number of active cases in India is 3,52,586.

A total of 15,45,66,990 samples have been tested for covid-19 up to 13th December. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data showed.

Kerala on Sunday reported 4,698 positive cases and 5,258 recoveries, said the state health department. Total numbers of active and recovered cases are 59,438 and 6,07,119 respectively. The death toll stands at 2,623 after 29 deaths reported today.

Maharashtra reported 3,717 new cases, 3,083 discharges, and 70 deaths on Sunday, as per the state health department. The total cases in the state stand at 18,80,416 including 17,57,005 discharges, 74,104 active cases and 48,209 deaths.

Delhi reported 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 2539 recoveries and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Delhi's health department. Total cases in the national capital stands at 6,07,454 including 5,80,655 recoveries, 16,785 active cases and 10,014 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,276 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. Total cases in the state stand at 7,98,888 including 7,76,878 discharges, 10, 115 active cases and 11,895 deaths.

Karnataka reported 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 2,036 discharges, and five deaths on Sunday. Total cases in the state stand at 9,01,410 including 17,409 active cases, 8,72,038 recovered and 11,944 deaths.

In Gujarat, 1,175 new cases of COVID-19, 1347 discharged cases and 11 deaths were reported on Sunday. The active cases now stand at 13,298, said State Health Department.

Haryana recorded 990 new cases of COVID-19, 1,426 recoveries, and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Sunday. Total cases in the state stand at 2,52,392 including 2,39,800 recoveries, 9,875 active cases and 2,717 deaths.

Punjab reported 627 new COVID-19 cases, 616 discharges, and 20 deaths on Sunday. Total cases in the State rose to 1,60,200 including 1,48,047 recoveries and 5,077 deaths. The active cases stand at 7,076 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 506 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,75,531, as per the State Health Department on Sunday. The active cases in the state stands at 4,966.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via