Active covid cases in India fall to 4.84 lakh, total tally nears 90-lakh mark

India's coronavirus count edged closer to the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 44,878 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 87,28,795.

This is the sixth consecutive day where less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total figure includes 4,84,547 active cases and 81,15,580 recoveries.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,28,688, with 547 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested so far with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.

The COVID-19 situation in the national capital continued to worsen with over 104 deaths and 7,053 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 4,67,028, including 43,116 active cases, 4,16,580 recoveries and 7,332 deaths.

This is the first time that more than 100 patients have died in a single day due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

Kerala continued to record high numbers with 5,537 new cases on Thursday. The number of active cases in the state stands at 77,813. As many as 4,28,529 recoveries have been reported so far.

