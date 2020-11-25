India reported 44,376 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases so far to 92,22,217, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 92,22,217 including 86,42,771 recoveries and 4,44,746 active cases. With 480 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 1,34,218.

The country reported 481 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Today is the 18th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra reported 5,439 new cases of coronavirus, 4,086 recoveries, and 30 deaths, according to State's Health Department. The total cases in the state reached 17,89,800. Total recoveries in the state are 16,58,879. The active cases are 83,221, while the death toll is at 46,683.

Delhi reported 6,224 new cases of COVID-19 (out of 61,381 tests), 4,943 recoveries, and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi Health Department. The total cases in the national capital reached 5,40,541. The total recoveries are 4,93,419. The active cases are 38,501 and the death toll is at 8,621.

Karnataka reported 1,870 new cases of COVID19, 1,949 discharges and 17 deaths today, as per State Health Department. The total cases are 8,76,425 in the state. The active cases are 24,612. Total recoveries are 8,40,099, while the death toll is at 11,695.

