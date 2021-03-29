Nagpur reported 3,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,18,820 in the district. 3,479 people recovered from the disease in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,76,113 so far. The active number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 37,776. 58 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,931 in the district.

