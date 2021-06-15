Active covid tally dips further as India reports lowest cases in 75 days

According to the health ministry, a total of 2726 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,77,031 in the country.

With 60,471 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India maintained its declining trend of cases and reported the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 75 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The active caseload today stands at 9,13,378.

According to the health ministry, a total of 2726 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,77,031 in the country.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 33nd consecutive day, as India witnessed 1,17,525 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The recovery tally of India has reached 2,82,80,472.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,13,75,984 samples has been tested for COVID-19, up to June 14, out of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

