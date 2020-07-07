Bengaluru: The total number of active cases in Karnataka on Tuesday stood at 15,297. With 1,498 new covid-19 cases getting reported in the state in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 26,815.

The surge is fueled by the spike in Bengaluru, which recorded 800 new cases today.

The source of infection in the majority of the cases reported in Bengaluru remain unknown, which indicates the possibility of a full blown community transmission.

If the current surge continues, then Karnataka could get to the estimated 20,000-25,000 active case count well before mid-August as stated earlier by the government.

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led state government continues to rely on its efforts during the lockdown in keeping numbers low but has barely reacted to the recent surge.

A team of senior government officials from the Centre met chief minister Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“The team appreciated (the) Government’s measures, especially tracking contacts and creating (a) database of co-morbid and vulnerable people across the state," according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

However, the government has been grappling with the rising number of cases and unknown source of infection. Almost all cases reported from Bengaluru in nearly a week are classified as ‘contact under tracing’. The government on Tuesday issued a notification naming more officials from various departments for the contact tracing exercise.

The district administrations of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru ordered the closure of all resorts and homestays to discourage the large influx of tourists, especially from Bengaluru.

Though the government continues to deny that there will be another lockdown, they have been cracking down on those who violate home quarantine provisions and breaching containment zones.

There are over 1,500 containment zones in Bengaluru and the chief minister has directed officials to seal down areas that have seen a spike in cases to contain the spread. The death toll continued to rise in Karnataka as 15 more people died, taking the death toll to 416.

The spread in Karnataka has also been rampant as 29 out of the 30 districts reported at least one case while At least 17 districts reported more than 20 cases on Tuesday while 17 of them reported higher than 20 cases, according to the bulletin.

