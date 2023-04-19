Active users on NSE decline for nine months straight to 3.26 cr in March

Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 60 per cent of the overall NSE active clients in March 2023, an increase from 59.6 per cent in February. While Zerodha reported a 0.8 per cent MoM decline in its client count to 64 lakh, with a 37bp rise in market share to 19.6 per cent. While, ANGELONE reported a 0.3 per cent MoM increase in its client count to 43 lakh, with a 39bp rise in market share to 13.1 per cent.

