Active users on NSE decline for nine months straight to 3.26 cr in March

The number of active users at NSE declined for the ninth consecutive month in March 2023. to 9.4 per cent year-on-year and 2.7 per cent month-on-month to 3.26 crore in March 23.
The intensity of the fall was higher at 9 lakh accounts in March 23 as compared to 7 lakh in February 2023, according to a Motilal Oswal report.
The incremental number of new demat accounts added stood at 19 lakh in March against 21 lakh in February, registering a decline of 8 per cent month-on-month.
The March figure is is significantly lower than the average of 29 lakh new accounts added per month in FY22. The number of total demat accounts increased to 11.4 crore in March 2023.
“In terms of the total and incremental demat account market share, CDSL continues to gain on a MoM basis. On a YoY basis, NSDL lost 230bp/730bp market share in total/incremental demat accounts," said Motilal Oswal in its report.
Currently, the top five discount brokers account for 60 per cent of the overall NSE active clients in March 2023, an increase from 59.6 per cent in February. While Zerodha reported a 0.8 per cent MoM decline in its client count to 64 lakh, with a 37bp rise in market share to 19.6 per cent. While, ANGELONE reported a 0.3 per cent MoM increase in its client count to 43 lakh, with a 39bp rise in market share to 13.1 per cent.
Upstox reported an 8% MoM decline in its client count to 2.9m, with a 49bp dip in market share to 8.8%. On the other hand, Groww reported a 1.4% MoM increase in its client count to 5.4m, with a 66bp rise in market share to 16.5%.
Motilal Oswal added that the capital market sentiment of India Inc. was volatile in March 2023 with the Nifty hovering in lower around 17,000 for most of the month. Overall, the average daily turnover volume inched up sharply by 13 per cent, led by a 17 per cent MoM increase in F&O volumes, whereas cash volumes were muted during the month.
“ANGELONE, which relies heavily on income from F&O, experienced a sharp 18.5% MoM increase in its daily orders. Given the increase in retail F&O volumes, it will be important to monitor ISEC’s expansion in the F&O segment," showed the report.
