The Chief Justice of India on Wednesday said he was “actively" considering the proposal to live telecast the proceedings of the Supreme Court. Before initiating concrete steps in this regard, he would seek consensus among his colleagues in the top court, CJI N V Ramana said.

Ramana, a former journalist, said media faces great challenges as reporters are depended on advocates to get links to cover court proceedings. Thus there was a request to create a mechanism so that press could attend the hearings, he said.

Ramana was speaking at the launch of the application for granting access to virtual proceedings of the Supreme Court to media persons.

Further, the new CJI introduced a new feature on the Supreme Court's official website which is aimed at providing concise summaries of "landmark judgments in an easy-to-understand format".

"I would like to also highlight another feature we are introducing today on the official website and mobile application of the Supreme Court. This new feature, called “Indicative Notes" is aimed at providing concise summaries of landmark judgments in an easy-to-understand format. This will serve as a useful resource for media persons and the general public who wish to be better informed about the rulings of the Court," Ramana said.

He thanked the apex court Registry, and the entire technical team, for all their efforts in developing this application and instituting the “Indicative Notes" feature in such a short time.

Justice Ramana highlighted that 2,768 judicial officers and 106 Judges of the High Court have tested positive for Covid-19, so far.

"The first employee of the Supreme Court Registry was reported Covid-19 positive on April 27, 2020, he said. To date, approximately 800 Registry staff have tested positive. Six of our Registrars and 10 Additional Registrars have tested positive at different times. "Unfortunately, we lost three of our officials to Coronavirus," he added.

"So far as the Indian judiciary is concerned, as per the data available, 2768 judicial officers and 106 Judges of the High Court have tested positive. We are yet to receive the data from two major High Courts. 34 Judicial Officers and three Hon'ble Judges of the High Court have lost their life, battling this pandemic. My heart goes out to the families and the loved ones of those whose life has been cut short by this pandemic," he said.

