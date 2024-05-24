Activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case: 'Calling Delhi L-G Saxena coward not only defamatory but...
A Delhi court judge said on Friday that activist Medha Patkar's actions were deliberate and malicious, “aimed at tarnishing Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's good name and have caused substantial harm to his standing and credit”.
Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar was convicted in a criminal defamation case on Friday. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had lodged the case against her in 2001. The Delhi court