Business News/ News / India/  Activist Medha Patkar gets 5 month jail for defaming Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, asked to pay him 10 lakh

Activist Medha Patkar gets 5 month jail for defaming Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, asked to pay him ₹10 lakh

Livemint

  • The court also suspended her sentence under section 389(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure till August 1 to allow her to appeal against the order.

Mint Image

Delhi Saket Court grants 5 month simple imprisonment to activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for defaming him by issuing a press release against him with the intention to lower his credit in the eyes of the public.

The court also directed her to pay Rs10 lakhs as compensation to LG for the harm to his reputation

The court also suspended her sentence under section 389(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure till August 1 to allow her to appeal against the order.

