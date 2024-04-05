Activist Shoma Kanti Sen gets bail in Bhima Koregaon case, but SC sets conditions
Activist Shoma Kanti Sen was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.
The Supreme Court granted bail to former Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case on Friday. She was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links in connection with the case.
