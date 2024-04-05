The Supreme Court granted bail to former Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case on Friday. She was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links in connection with the case.

A plea was filed by Shoma Kanti Sen, challenging a Bombay High Court order that directed her to approach a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for bail. Sen, an English literature professor and women's rights activist, was arrested in connection with the case on June 6, 2018.

While granting her bail on Friday, the Supreme Court set a few conditions. These were:

1. Shoma Kanti Sen shall keep GPS of her mobile phone active round the clock during bail period.

2. Shoma Kanti Sen shall inform investigating officer about her place of stay during bail period.

3. Shoma Kanti Sen shall not leave Maharashtra without leave of special court during bail period.

4. Shoma Kanti Sen shall surrender her passport and furnish her address and mobile number to the investigating officer.

Why was Sen granted bail?

As per Live Law, the bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih noted that "Sen was a lady of advanced age with several ailments".

The court further took into account her prolonged incarceration, the delay in the commencement of trial and the nature of the accusations.

Moreover, the NIA had earlier told the court on March 15 that Sen's further custody was not required. This statement was also taken into account by the court on Friday.

It held that the restriction for grant of bail as per Section 43D(5) of the UAPA would not apply in the case of Sen, the report said.

What is Elgar Parishad/ Bhima Koregaon case

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017.

The Pune Police had claimed that the speech had triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts. They had claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been named as accused, was transferred to the NIA.

In July 2023, the Supreme Court had granted bail to activists and Elgar Parishad members Vernon Gonsalves, and Arun Ferreira in the same Bhima Koregaon case.

