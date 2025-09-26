Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Leh Police after 4 killed in violent Ladakh statehood protest

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested after four people were killed and at least 80 were injured in the violent protest that engulfed Ladakh on September 24.

“Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Ladakh police team led by DGP S D Singh Jamwal,” officials told news agency PTI on Friday.

Wangchuk's arrest came a day after the government cancelled the FCRA license of his NGO, Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing multiple violations, including irregularities in foreign funding, misreporting, and misuse of FCRA provisions.

'Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause more problems' Sonam Wangchuk told PTI Thursday said that his imprisonment could create more problems for the government than his freedom.

"I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years," he said and added that “I am ready for that, but Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk.”

He also called the home ministry's act of blaming him for recent violent protests in Ladakh a "scapegoat tactic".

Reacting to the Ministry of Home Affair's statement, which had blamed him for provoking the mob violence on Wednesday, Wangchuk said he is prepared to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Ladakh violence The statehood for Ladakh movement, led by Wangchuk, ended in violence, arson and street clashes in Leh on Wednesday (September 24).

The demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution had reportedly targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh.

Prohibitions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, continued to be imposed in Leh on Friday (September 26) with a ban on the assembly of five or more persons in the district.

What led to Ladakh violence The Apex Body Leh, which is leading the agitation for statehood for Ladakh, said on Friday that their protest is peaceful and that the violence on September 24 was triggered when a section of the youth got out of control.

"Our movement will be peaceful and non-violent to disseminate this, we started prayers of all the religions. When Sonam Wangchuk started the Hunger Strike, a few people were there. We used to call people from villages. We called for a Leh Bandh on September 24," a member of the Apex Body Leh was quoted by PTI as saying on Friday.

"Before that, on September 23, two people who were in the protest were admitted to the hospital...On the day of the bandh, more people than we expected poured in at the site of the strike. A large part of the people were youth that day," he said.

The Apex Body Leh member said that despite senior leaders' attempts to control protestors, they vandalised the BJP's office. "After this, the Youth became uncontrollable; they wanted to protest outside, but we stopped them. Our senior leaders also ordered them to stop. They didn't listen to that. They started protesting and went to the BJP office and vandalised," he said.

"Then, the Police personnel targeted them with bullets. There was no prior warning or tear gas. The protestors were educated but unemployed and were angry," the Apex Body member said.

Ladakh Violence: Apex Body denies Wangchuk's role The Apex Body Leh denied activist Sonam Wangchuk's role in the violence in Leh during his ongoing hunger strike. It criticised people for labelling their protest as anti-national on social media and refuted the "narrative" which accused Sonam Wangchuk of instigating violence.

"Some YouTube channels are claiming that some weapons have been seized. This is wrong. There is an attempt to label the protest as anti-national. Some people are claiming a foreign hand, some are accusing Sonam Wangchuk, while some are blaming Congress. According to us, these narratives are wrong," Apex Body Leh said.

What did the MHA say? The Union home ministry said in a statement Wednesday night that the mob violence was guided by the "provocative statements" of activist Wangchuk and certain "politically motivated" individuals, who were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

The ministry said barring a few unfortunate incidents that happened early on Wednesday, the situation was brought under control by 4 pm and asked everyone not to circulate old and provocative videos in the media and social media.

"It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High Powered Committee (HPC) as well as sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders," the statement issued on Wednesday had said.

"However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC and have been trying to sabotage the dialogue process," it said.