A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Thursday visited actor Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra, reported news agency PTI citing sources. Panday has been asked to appear before the NCB at 2 pm today to record her statement, reports suggested.

Ananya Panday, 22, debuted in films in 2019 with teen film ‘Student of the Year 2,’ which was produced by Dharma Productions. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey.

Earlier today, NCB officials also visited the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in connection with their investigation into a cruise drugs party case. The actor's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. The NCB team, led by senior officials of the agency, visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra in the afternoon for some paperwork, sources said.

Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board the cruise ship off the city coast. A special court here on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted. Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

With inputs from agencies

