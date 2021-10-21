Actor Ananya Panday summoned by NCB today

Earlier today, NCB officials also visited the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in connection with their investigation into a cruise drugs party case. The actor's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. The NCB team, led by senior officials of the agency, visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in suburban Bandra in the afternoon for some paperwork, sources said.

