Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid-19

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 08:58 AM IST
The Ghayal actor urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Ghayal actor urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus.
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol on Wednesday said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The Gurdaspur MP shared the update on Twitter, saying he is fine.
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol on Wednesday said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The Gurdaspur MP shared the update on Twitter, saying he is fine.
"I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine," he tweeted in Hindi.
"I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine," he tweeted in Hindi.
The Ghayal actor urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus.
"I request all those who came in my contact in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Deol's tweet further read.
This comes two days after the Bollywood superstar-turned-politician announced that three generations of his family -- his son Karan Deol, brother Bobby and father Dharmendra -- will be starring in the sequel to his much-loved film Apne.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.