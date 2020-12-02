Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid-19

The Ghayal actor urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus.

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol on Wednesday said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The Gurdaspur MP shared the update on Twitter, saying he is fine.

"I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine," he tweeted in Hindi.

"I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine," he tweeted in Hindi.

"I request all those who came in my contact in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Deol's tweet further read.

This comes two days after the Bollywood superstar-turned-politician announced that three generations of his family -- his son Karan Deol, brother Bobby and father Dharmendra -- will be starring in the sequel to his much-loved film Apne.