Actor Annu Kapoor lost 4.36 lakh in KYC fraud

Oshiwara police station official informed that the actor got a call from an unknown man posing as a bank employee on Thursday. The fraudster posed as a bank official told Kapoor that he needed to update his KYC form.
Actor Annu Kapoor lost ₹4.36 lakh to an online fraudster on the pretext of getting his Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated with a leading private sector bank, said a police official as quoted by news agency PTI. However, timely action by the police will ensure he gets back ₹3.08 lakh.
After this, the actor shared his bank details and One Time Password (OTP) with the caller who later transferred ₹4.36 lakh from Kapoor's bank account to the other two accounts in two transactions.
However, the bank immediately called him up to inform about the transaction and also told him his account was compromised," the official said as quoted by PTI.
Kapoor approached the police without delay and the banks into which the money was transferred were contacted, he said, adding that both the accounts have been frozen by these banks and Kapoor will get back ₹3.08 lakh.
A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the online fraudster, the police official said.
