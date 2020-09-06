Actor Arjun Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday announced on Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19.

He said that he's asymptomatic and that he's undergoing home quarantine.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," he said in his statement.

After the Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Arjun Kapoor is the latest Hindi film actor who tested positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old son of producer Boney Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, which released in December 2019.

He'll next be seen in Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

