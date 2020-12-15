OPEN APP
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. (AFP)
Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB again in drug case

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 03:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Bollywood actor will have to appear before the NCB on 16 December for further questioning in the case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case.

The actor will have to appear before the NCB on 16 December for further questioning in the case.

Notably, Arjun Rampal was questioned by the anti-drugs bureau earlier on 13 November in the matter.

NCB sleuths had on 9 November conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours later on the same day.

The NCB officials summoned the couple after raiding Arjun's house. The actor's driver was also arrested and was questioned by the NCB officials.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Arjun Rampal, in the case. Further probe in the drug-related cases is underway.

