Actor Armaan Kohli gets bail after arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case. Read here2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
- Actor Armaan Kohli received bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh after being in jail for the last one year
Bollywood actor and TV personality Armaan Kohli reportedly received bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh after being in jail for the past one year in a drugs case. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, news agency ANI reported. Armaan Kohli, who had featured in several Bollywood films and also a TV reality show, was arrested last year after cocaine was allegedly seized from his house in suburban Andheri.
The actor was arrested last year following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence and during the raid, the Central agency had found some drugs from his residence after which he was taken into custody.
Meanwhile in another development, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday revealed that she received expensive bags, jewellery and other gift items that she jotted down on a list which she submitted to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.
According to the information, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the EOW of the Delhi Police for several hours in connection with ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Interrogation with Fernandez majorly involved questions related to gifts accepted by Jacqueline. Police also questioned the actor regarding the chartered flight ride booked by conman Sukesh for her. As per the sources, Jacqueline accepted that she has earlier counted on him for chartered flight rides not once but multiple times.
Further, Jacqueline has been asked to be present whenever the investigation teams need her for questioning, however, there is no immediate summon for her. Meanwhile, fashion designer, Lepakshi has been summoned on September 21, 2022. Earlier on September 14, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the EOW of Delhi Police in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
On September 15, Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani were questioned by the EOW for more than four hours in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Apparently, Pinky Irani introduced Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
(With inputs from ANI)
