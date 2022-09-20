Bollywood actor and TV personality Armaan Kohli reportedly received bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh after being in jail for the past one year in a drugs case. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case, news agency ANI reported. Armaan Kohli, who had featured in several Bollywood films and also a TV reality show, was arrested last year after cocaine was allegedly seized from his house in suburban Andheri.

