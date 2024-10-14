Actor Bala arrested for ‘insulting’ ex-wife, causing emotional distress to minor daughter

Actor Bala has been arrested by Kadavanthra police for allegedly outraging a woman's modesty following a complaint from his ex-wife, Amrutha Suresh. The accusations include emotional harm to their daughter.

Updated14 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
FIle image of Malayalam and Tamil cinema actor Bala
FIle image of Malayalam and Tamil cinema actor Bala(via X (Twitter))

Malayalam and Tamil cinema actor Bala has been arrested by the Kadavanthra police today on October 14, for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and under juvenile justice laws, local news platform Onmanorama reported.

The accusations were made in a complaint filed by his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh, who alleged that Bala insulted her on social media platforms and posted videos that emotionally harmed the couple's daughter, the report added.

Livemint could not independently verify the report.

The report added that Bala and his manager Rajesh were arrested from the actor's Kochi flat.

In posts on social media, Bala has claimed that Suresh was keeping him from visiting their daughter, but the minor later shared a video on Instagram detailing the emotional harm she and her mother experienced due to the actor's behaviour.

This is a breaking story; updates are awaited...

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Actor Bala arrested for 'insulting' ex-wife, causing emotional distress to minor daughter

