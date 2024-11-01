Actor Darshan admitted to Bengaluru hospital: ‘His left leg is weak, has back pain’

Actor Darshan was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru's Kengeri on Friday, days after he was granted bail on medical grounds in connection with the alleged murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

According to reports, Darshan has been admitted due to back and leg pain.

He was accompanied by his wife Vijayalakshmi.

"His left leg is weak. We are thinking about what can be done next. We haven't started any investigation. We have only done examinations. After the examination, we have ordered an investigation. After the investigation we will get to know what exactly has happened," reported PTI quoting Dr Naveen Appaji Gowda, who is treating Darshan.

Dr Gowda added that the actor has back as well.

Darshan’s lawyer had claimed the actor was experiencing numbness in both feet and requested permission for his surgery to be performed at a private hospital in Mysuru.

Bail for treatment On October 30, the High Court of Karnataka had granted the actor interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds.

What doctor Gowda said: — Will do MRI, X-Ray and blood tests.

"We did not get his previous MRI films and test reports. So, we need to do an MRI once again. We have to admit him," Dr Gowda added.

— After the investigation, we will get to know what the problem is, whether operation is required or physiotherapy is sufficient."

Booked for murder Darshan and actor Pavithra Gowda have been booked under charges related to the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

Report presented in sealed cover The state presented medical reports in a sealed cover from doctors at Ballari Central Prison, where Darshan is lodged, and the head of the department of neurology at a government hospital in Ballari.