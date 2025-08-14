Actor Darshan arrested in Renukaswamy murder case after Supreme Court cancels his bail

Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa and actress Pavithra Gowda were arrested on Thursday after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Advertisement

Darshan was arrested at his wife Vijayalakshmi’s house in Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru. The actor wanted to evade arrest and surrender in court, but the police got information about his stay and arrested him, reported PTI quoting sources.

Also Read | Supreme Court cancels bail granted to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

The SC observed that persons regardless of popularity are equal before the law.

It directed the authorities to take Darshan and other accused into custody forthwith and ordered that the trial be conducted expeditiously.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan quashed the interim bail granted to Darshan by the Karnataka High Court, stating that the bail was granted without adequate consideration of the witness intimidation and other illegalities.

The Karnataka government had moved the top court against Darshan's bail order.

Advertisement

In a reaction to Thursday’s order, advocate DL Chidananda, representing the state government, said the SC stated that the Karnataka HC's decision did not follow the principles of granting bail.

Chidananda told ANI: "The Supreme Court said that the High Court has not followed the principles of law which apply for granting bail. It also reiterated that the rule of law prevails in the country and, however influential an individual may be, they must be treated in accordance with the law."

Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in Renukaswamy murder case, was arrested from her house soon after the news broke that the bail of all the accused in the murder case was cancelled, according to news agency PTIciting police sources.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, said that granting Darshan bail would have hampered the investigation and trial.

He said: "The state government and the prosecution agency were vindicated... It was the state government's decision that, in a case like this, where a serious offence has been registered, granting him bail would hamper the investigation and trial, as he is a powerful person. They did not want him to use his muscle to derail the prosecution's case."

According to media reports, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Darshan, had allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9, 2024.

Advertisement