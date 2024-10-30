Actor Darshan gets interim bail for 6 weeks in Renukaswamy murder case

Karnataka High Court granted Kannada actor Darshan interim bail for six weeks in the Renukaswamy murder case. He must surrender his passport and submit a medical report within a week, citing health issues as the reason for his bail.

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Actor Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of S Renukaswamy. He received interim bail on Wednesday.
Actor Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of S Renukaswamy. He received interim bail on Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa interim bail for six weeks for medical treatment. The actor was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case.

A single-judge bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty reserved the order after considering arguments presented by Darshan's legal representative, senior advocate CV Nagesh, and State Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 for allegedly planning and executing the murder of Renukaswamy. While approving Darshan's interim bail for six weeks, the Karnataka HC directed the actor to surrender his passport before the trial court.

Darshan has to appear before the court within a week

The HC bench as directed the actor to appear before the court after finalising the hospital he would want to get treated at. According to PTI, the actor has to appear before a hospital of hs choice and submit a report of his medical condition within one week to the court. The report must also include the details of the treatment he would have to undergo.

Reactin to the news of interim bail, which will ensure Darshan's release from prison after 131 days, actor's counsel Sunil Kumar said, “We will come to know only after we get the order copy, we will submit the passport, we have to fulfil some of the procedures for the release of Darshan on bail, we will do that.”

Grounds of interim bail to Darshan

The Kannada actor's counsel had presented the report about the health issues faced by him. In its report to the court, the counsel had presented the argument that Darshan was suffering from intense pain and swelling in his leg for a long time and was planning a surgery for the same. He is also suffering from a spinal problem, Sunil Kumar told ANI.

"Our argument was that he had issues in L5, and S1. He has had this pain for a long time, now we will have to fight for regular bail, he has a spinal problem, First Darshan has to be admitted to the hospital and then within a week report has to be submitted. In a sealed envelope report was submitted related to checkups." ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Controversy over VIP treatment given to actor Darshan

After Darshan was arrested by the Karnataka Police in the Renukaswamy murder case, there were allegations about VIP treatment given to the actor at Bengaluru Central Jail. The six-week interim bail to Darshan is likely to add fuel to the controversy.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday rejected the VIP treatment allegations and said, “There is no such a thing as VIP treatment. Normally if somebody is not well, the medical team in the prison will take care or they will outsource the medical team from a government hospital. Such things are not VIP treatments."

About Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan has been named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy case, where a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaActor Darshan gets interim bail for 6 weeks in Renukaswamy murder case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    290.10
    12:27 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    6.5 (2.29%)

    Tata Motors share price

    846.90
    12:28 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.85 (0.46%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    322.95
    12:27 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.3 (0.72%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    12:28 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,824.40
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    412.1 (4.38%)

    Coforge share price

    7,850.00
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    94.5 (1.22%)

    City Union Bank share price

    177.45
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.5 (0.28%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,225.10
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -8.55 (-0.69%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,270.00
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3719.05 (-7.59%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,389.25
    12:17 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -895.4 (-6.27%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.35
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -273.9 (-4.01%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    654.55
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -26.65 (-3.91%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    370.90
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    31.5 (9.28%)

    Redington India share price

    180.70
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    13.95 (8.37%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    475.45
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    36.6 (8.34%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,278.00
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    94.45 (7.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.