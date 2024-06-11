Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa sent to 6-day police custody in murder case

Police have provided tight security at the house of Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend and actress Pavithra Gowda have been arrested and sent to a 6-day police custody on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against her.

The body of the victim, identified as Renukaswamy, was found on 9 June.

The "Challenging Star" actor and 12 others were questioned by the police, and later arrested.

All 13 accused were produced before a Bengaluru Magistrate court, which remanded them to seven days police custody.

It is alleged that Renukaswamy, who hailed from Chitradurga and worked with a pharma company had made "derogatory" comments against Pavithra in social media posts, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The 47-year-old actor was picked up from a Mysuru hotel as he stepped out after working out in the gym, police said.

After the alleged killing at a shed at Pattanagere reportedly belonging to one of the aides of Darshan, Renukaswamy's body was dumped into a nearby stormwater drain.

"Based on the recovery of the dead body of an unidentified man and the injuries on his body, a murder case was registered. On the basis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the deceased was identified as Renukaswamy," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda told PTI.

Local residents alerted the police about the body, who then sent the body for an autopsy. The forensic report confirmed that he was murdered.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 11 suspects, and based on their statement, Darshan and Pavithra were taken into custody.

"We are probing to find out if the actor was directly involved in the murder or was part of the conspiracy," a police official said.

Police have provided tight security at the house of Darshan, who made his debut as a lead actor in the movie 'Majestic' in 2002, and has a huge fan following, at RR Nagar.

