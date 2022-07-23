Actor Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan’ from ‘Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain’ dies at 41

Actor Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan’ from ‘Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain’ dies at 411 min read . 02:16 PM IST
The actor reportedly collapsed while playing cricket following which he was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead
The actor reportedly collapsed while playing cricket following which he was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead
In a tragic news that left fans in shock, ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame, actor Deepesh Bhan who used to play the character of Malkhan Singh in the popular TV show has passed away.
In a tragic news that left fans in shock, ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame, actor Deepesh Bhan who used to play the character of Malkhan Singh in the popular TV show has passed away.
According to media reports, the actor collapsed while playing cricket on Friday following which he was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.
According to media reports, the actor collapsed while playing cricket on Friday following which he was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.
Expressing grief over the news of the actor's death, actress Kavita Kaushik took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all."
Expressing grief over the news of the actor's death, actress Kavita Kaushik took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all."
Reportedly, the actor died due to brain hemorrhage.
Reportedly, the actor died due to brain hemorrhage.
The actor who passed away at the age of 41 is survived by his wife and one-year-old child.
The actor who passed away at the age of 41 is survived by his wife and one-year-old child.
Bhan has acted in several other popular TV shows including May I Come In Madam, and FIR.
Bhan has acted in several other popular TV shows including May I Come In Madam, and FIR.