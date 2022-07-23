Actor Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan’ from ‘Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain’ dies at 41

Expressing grief over the news of the actor's death, actress Kavita Kaushik took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all."

