Delhi's Patiala House Court summons against veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and two others in a cheating case related to Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise.

In the summoning order passed on December 5, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yashdeep Chahal said, "The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and the ingredients of offence of cheating are duly disclosed."

Accordingly, actor Dharmendra Deol and two others were summoned for the commission of offences under section 420 (Cheating), 120B (Criminal conspiracy) read with section 34 (criminal act committed by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the other two accused have also been summoned for the offence of criminal intimidation under section 506 of IPC.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on 20 February 2025.

The Court said that it is fairly settled that at the stage of summoning, the court is required to examine a prima facie case and meticulous examination of the merits and demerits of the case is not warranted.

The documents on record pertain to Garam Dharam Dhaba and the letter of intent also bears the logo of the said restaurant, the court noted, adding that it was fairly apparent that the transaction between the parties pertains to Garam Dharam Dhaba and was being pursued by the co-accused on behalf of accused Dharam Singh Deol.

On 9 October 2020, the court dismissed an application seeking a direction for registration of FIR. However, the court had taken cognizance of the complaint and directed the complainant to produce evidence.

What has the complainant claimed? In April 2018, Sushil Kumar was approached by co-accused persons on behalf of Dharam, offering a franchise of "Garam Dharam Dhaba" on NH-24/NH-9, Uttar Pradesh.

He was assured that the existing outlets at Connaught Place (Delhi) and Murthal (Haryana) generated monthly turnovers of ₹70-80 lakh. On this basis, he was promised a 7% profit on his investment of ₹41 lakh, along with full support for setting up the franchise.

Subsequently, Kumar was asked to invest ₹63 lakh plus tax and arrange land for the franchise. On 22 September 2018, a letter of intent was executed between Kumar, his associates, and the co-accused, requiring a payment of ₹63 lakh by 31 January 2019.

That same day, Kumar handed over a cheque for ₹17.70 lakh, which was encashed by the respondents. On 2 November 2018, Kumar and his associates purchased land near Gajraula, Amroha, for the business.

Despite repeated requests for work to begin, the respondents neither inspected the site nor responded to Kumar’s communications. Allegedly, they also threatened him with dire consequences if he attempted further contact.

The police inquiry confirmed the execution of the letter of intent but stated the case was a civil dispute related to breach of contract.

The police noted that Kumar no longer wanted the franchise and instead sought a refund of his investment. As no cognizable offence was found, the police concluded that no action was required.

(With ANI inputs)