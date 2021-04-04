OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, 'He has mild symptoms', says wife Sunita

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday.

The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI.

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy "Rangeela Raja".

Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for the virus. Even Alia Bhatt had shared on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar shared the news this morning. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.Premium Premium

Chief of Defence Staff on a two-day visit to Southern Naval Command

1 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Saudis hike oil prices for key Asia market in sign of confidencePremium Premium

Saudis hike oil prices for key Asia market in sign of confidence

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
People walk near the beach following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Faliro suburbPremium Premium

Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19

1 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Oxygen cylinders demand goes up 3-fold in AurangabadPremium Premium

Maharashtra: Oxygen cylinders demand goes up 3-fold in Aurangabad

2 min read . 03:30 PM IST

PTI contributed to the story

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout