Home >News >India >Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, 'He has mild symptoms', says wife Sunita

Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, 'He has mild symptoms', says wife Sunita

(File photo) Bollywood actor Govinda during an inauguration of a school, in Moradabad
1 min read . 03:58 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The 57-year-old actor has 'mild symptoms' and is following necessary protocols
  • Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and 'Bandish Bandits' actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for the virus

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday.

The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol.

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI.

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy "Rangeela Raja".

Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for the virus. Even Alia Bhatt had shared on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar shared the news this morning. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656, the state health department said.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.

PTI contributed to the story

