Actor Govinda to be discharged from hospital today, days after being shot in leg

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, said Govinda has been advised to rest for at least six weeks.

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Bollywood actor Govinda poses for a photo, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Bollywood actor Govinda poses for a photo, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(ANI)

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, who accidentally shot himself in the leg, will be discharged on Friday. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja said on Friday, "He [Govinda] will be discharged from hospital by 12-12.30 pm today. He may not be able to stand properly, but I think he will talk to the media while sitting inside the car."

The 60-year-old actor underwent a surgery on Tuesday and is recuperating at a private hospital, news agency PTI reported. Sharing a health update with the reporters, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja said, "He is better. He is getting discharged today."

The actor's wife, Sunita Ahuja, also told reporters that Govinda has been advised to rest for at least six weeks. "At home, the doctor has told him to remain on bed rest for six weeks. So, we will not allow many people because he could get infected. So, he needs to res," she was quoted as saying.

Govinda was injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

No complaint has been lodged in the matter so far, police said.

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, who tended to the actor after the accident, said the bullet hit him below his left knee and that he had got 8-10 stitches.

Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, later issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.

"With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed," the "Hero No 1" actor and a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said in the audio message.

Govinda is known for films such as "Love 86", "Swarg", "Dulhe Raja" and "Partner".

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaActor Govinda to be discharged from hospital today, days after being shot in leg

