Actor Gul Panag takes a dig at Pakistan over IMF loan, netizens react: ‘Bheekh milne ki itni Khushi’

Actor and entrepreneur Gul Panag took a dig at Pakistan after the country secured a loan worth around a billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid rising tension with bordering India. In a post on X on Saturday, Gul Panag congratulated Pakistan and reminded that India has “not taken any financial assistance from the IMF since 1993.”

The actor's post read, "Sir, congratulations on another loan. With respect, we don’t need that money. You do."

"FYI, We have not taken any financial assistance from the IMF since 1993. Repayments of all the loans taken from International Monetary Fund have been completed on 31 May, 2000," Gul Panag added.

Gul Panag made the remarks while reacting to a post by a Pakistan journalist. Netizens had slammed the journalist's comments on the IMF funding in the comment section, saying, “Bheekh milne ki itni khushi kewal bhikhari ko hi hoti hai. India ke paas 700 billion dollar reserve hai. Sit down”

Another comment read, “Bheek maangne ko achievement le raha hai. Yaar koi inko samjhaiye.” Another user said, “Mr Rana, Indian startups raised three times more than your entire country in just one quarter.”

IMF funding to Pakistan On Friday, the IMF approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform programme under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling a disbursement of approximately $1 billion.

In a post on X, the IMF said, "IMF Board approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the EFF, enabling a disbursement of ~ $1 billion, reflecting strong programme implementation which has contributed to continuing economic recovery."

India had firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms.

Why did India object? India abstained from the recent IMF vote on approving a loan to Pakistan, not due to a lack of opposition, but because IMF rules do not permit a formal "no" vote, sources were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

In its official statement, India raised significant concerns regarding Pakistan's track record with previous IMF loans and the potential misuse of funds for "state-sponsored cross-border terrorism."

India's concerns extended beyond economic considerations to governance issues, particularly the role of Pakistan's military in economic affairs.

India's statement pointed out that "Pakistan military's deeply entrenched interference in economic affairs poses significant risks of policy slippages and reversal of reforms."

It referenced a 2021 UN report that described military-linked businesses as the "largest conglomerate in Pakistan" and noted the army's current leading role in Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The IMF funding came at a time when the militaries of India and Pakistan are engaged in firing and shelling in border regions in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.