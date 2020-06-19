NEW DELHI: Homegrown fitness brand, HRX, which is backed by actor Hrithik Roshan, has partnered with e-commerce firm, Flipkart, to launch wireless audio devices for fitness enthusiasts and music lovers. The new range focuses on features such as connectivity and battery life, among others.

The HRX Audio range comprises two wireless earbuds, two types of neckband headphones, Bluetooth earphones and a portable Bluetooth speaker. Priced at ₹999- ₹2,999, the devices will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and Myntra from Friday.

The company said audio handsfree devices have become a necessity as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed people to work and undertake fitness routines online. The lineup will feature Qualcomm powered voice and music solutions.

“Audio accessory has been a natural extension when it comes to HRX’s product categories. These products are designed to address the needs of fitness and running enthusiasts," said Afsar Zaidi, chief executive officer (CEO)and co-founder, HRX.

"Globally, this category is witnessing a 11% year-on-year growth. The ongoing pandemic has led to extreme digitisation with people working and even exercising through online classes earphones and earbuds have become essential," Zaidi added.

The new range will come with a three-month subscription of music streaming service, Gaana Plus, and access to exclusive HRX playlist for free.

“As a homegrown e-commerce company, we have a deep understanding of Indian consumers and requirements. The partnership with HRX marks our first foray into the audio devices segment, as part of our licensee deals and puts forward our commitment to collaborate with the best of brands and technology to bring the next 200 million consumers into the fold of e-commerce," said Dev Iyer, vice-president - private labels, Flipkart.

HRX will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, which have been launching wireless earbud models at competitive prices.

Meanwhile, the wireless audio market is also dominated by premium brands such as Sony, Sennheiser, JBL and Harman, which offer earbud and wireless headphones at high prices.

