Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

Versatile bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for colon infection.

Irrfan had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019, working on just one project in that time, director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. The actor lost his mother, Saeeda Begum, on Saturday. Irrfan was not able to attend her mother's funeral due to the coronavirus lockdown. Irrfan’s mother was 95.

The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute," he wrote.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020





His family issued an official statement, “I trust, i have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it".

Irrfan earned a National Award in 2013 for his incredible act in sports drama ‘Paan Singh Tomar’. He was also awarded Padma Shri in 2011. Irrfan Khan was widely recognised for his oustanding performance in films like ‘Maqbool’, 'Haasil', 'Lunchbox', 'Haidar,' and ‘Piku’, among others. The Hollywood was introduced to Irrfan's versatility for his performance in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Inferno' and 'Life of Pi'.









