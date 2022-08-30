Actor Kamal Rashid Khan held in Mumbai over controversial tweets made in 2020

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan over a controversial tweet from 2020, according to news agency ANI. It is yet not clear that for which tweet the actor was arrested by the cops, however, an FIR was lodged against him for making derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media in 2020.

