Actor Kamal Rashid Khan held in Mumbai over controversial tweets made in 2020

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan over a controversial tweet from 2020. It is yet not clear that for which tweet the actor was arrested by the cops.
Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan over a controversial tweet from 2020, according to news agency ANI. It is yet not clear that for which tweet the actor was arrested by the cops, however, an FIR was lodged against him for making derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media in 2020.
The agency reported that the actor-producer, popularly known as KRK, was held after he landed at Mumbai airport and will be presented before Borivali court today.
The case was registered based on a complaint by Yuva Sena’s core committee member, Rahul Kanal regarding defamatory tweets posted by the actor.
Khan took to his official Twitter handle on April 30 to announce Rishi Kapoor's hospitalization and said that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon, according to PTI reports quoting police officer.
In addition to this, KRK also took pot-shots at late actor Irrfan Khan, a day before his demise on April 29.
"A case has been registered against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory statements about the late actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," a senior police official said as quoted by PTI.
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukemia diesease on April 30, less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, died of colon infection on April 29 in 2020.
