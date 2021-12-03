Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's car was briefly stopped in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib on Friday by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her remarks against the farmers' protest.

Ranaut took to Instagram to share a series of videos, claiming that her car has been “attacked" by some people who are calling themselves farmers.

"As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car... they are saying they are farmers," she wrote.

“I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me," the actor says in the video.

Stating that she was very shocked by this behaviour, Ranaut further mentioned that the mob abused her with profanities and even threatened to kill her. Calling the situation "mob lynching" the actor questioned her "safety".

"What will happen to me if I do not have so much security with me?" asked Kangana in the video, adding that this is the result of people playing politics in her name. "If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!" she said.

In a subsequent video, she could be seen shaking hands with one of the female protesters and talking to her.

One elderly woman asked Ranaut to think before she speaks. “Jadd gall karni tan soch ke karni," she said in Punjabi.

To this, the actor replied saying that her statements were aimed at protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh who had been demonstrating last year against the centre's controversial citizenship law.

After police persuaded them, the protesters allowed her car to proceed from Rupnagar.

Earlier, the actor was accused of comparing protesting farmers with "Khalistani terrorists". In the past, FIRs have also been registered against her over her remarks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.