"As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car... they are saying they are farmers," she wrote.
“I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me," the actor says in the video.
Stating that she was very shocked by this behaviour, Ranaut further mentioned that the mob abused her with profanities and even threatened to kill her. Calling the situation "mob lynching" the actor questioned her "safety".
"What will happen to me if I do not have so much security with me?" asked Kangana in the video, adding that this is the result of people playing politics in her name. "If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!" she said.