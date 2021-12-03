Actor Kangana Ranaut's vehicle stopped in Punjab, protesters seek apology

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car... they are saying they are farmers," she wrote.
“I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me," the actor says in the video.
Stating that she was very shocked by this behaviour, Ranaut further mentioned that the mob abused her with profanities and even threatened to kill her. Calling the situation "mob lynching" the actor questioned her "safety".
"What will happen to me if I do not have so much security with me?" asked Kangana in the video, adding that this is the result of people playing politics in her name. "If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!" she said.
In a subsequent video, she could be seen shaking hands with one of the female protesters and talking to her.