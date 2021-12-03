Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Actor Kangana Ranaut's vehicle stopped in Punjab, protesters seek apology

Actor Kangana Ranaut's vehicle stopped in Punjab, protesters seek apology

Kangana Ranaut.
2 min read . 06:22 PM IST Livemint

The actor later shared a video on Instagram, informing her well-wishers that she was ‘completely safe’ and managed to get out of the ‘sticky situation’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's car was briefly stopped in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib on Friday by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her remarks against the farmers' protest.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's car was briefly stopped in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib on Friday by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her remarks against the farmers' protest.

Ranaut took to Instagram to share a series of videos, claiming that her car has been “attacked" by some people who are calling themselves farmers. 

Ranaut took to Instagram to share a series of videos, claiming that her car has been “attacked" by some people who are calling themselves farmers. 

"As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car... they are saying they are farmers," she wrote.

"As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car... they are saying they are farmers," she wrote.

“I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me," the actor says in the video. 

“I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me," the actor says in the video. 

Stating that she was very shocked by this behaviour, Ranaut further mentioned that the mob abused her with profanities and even threatened to kill her. Calling the situation "mob lynching" the actor questioned her "safety".

Stating that she was very shocked by this behaviour, Ranaut further mentioned that the mob abused her with profanities and even threatened to kill her. Calling the situation "mob lynching" the actor questioned her "safety".

"What will happen to me if I do not have so much security with me?" asked Kangana in the video, adding that this is the result of people playing politics in her name. "If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!" she said.

"What will happen to me if I do not have so much security with me?" asked Kangana in the video, adding that this is the result of people playing politics in her name. "If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!" she said.

In a subsequent video, she could be seen shaking hands with one of the female protesters and talking to her.

In a subsequent video, she could be seen shaking hands with one of the female protesters and talking to her.

One elderly woman asked Ranaut to think before she speaks. “Jadd gall karni tan soch ke karni," she said in Punjabi.

One elderly woman asked Ranaut to think before she speaks. “Jadd gall karni tan soch ke karni," she said in Punjabi.

To this, the actor replied saying that her statements were aimed at protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh who had been demonstrating last year against the centre's controversial citizenship law.

To this, the actor replied saying that her statements were aimed at protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh who had been demonstrating last year against the centre's controversial citizenship law.

After police persuaded them, the protesters allowed her car to proceed from Rupnagar.

After police persuaded them, the protesters allowed her car to proceed from Rupnagar.

Earlier, the actor was accused of comparing protesting farmers with "Khalistani terrorists". In the past, FIRs have also been registered against her over her remarks.

Earlier, the actor was accused of comparing protesting farmers with "Khalistani terrorists". In the past, FIRs have also been registered against her over her remarks.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!