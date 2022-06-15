Six persons have been charged, including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra, for allegedly defrauding a 40-year-old woman of ₹1.99 crore after promising to repay the money with 2.5 percent interest. The woman claims that just a portion of the money was returned, as per Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai.

The woman further said that, when she had demanded the money, Bohra and his wife Tajinder Sidhu were unresponsive and threatened to shoot her. According to the Oshiwara Police Station, police have begun an inquiry and will soon take their testimony.

Karanvir Bohra was most recently seen on the reality show Lock Upp, when he claimed that he was in debt and would have considered suicide if he didn’t have a family. Karanvir Bohra told fellow Lock Upp participants that he was currently in a cash crunch, that he had cases filed against him for non-payment of dues, and that anyone else in his situation would have committed suicide.

Karanvir Bohra said that every show he had accepted since 2015 was all for paying money back. “I feel so sorry for my family," he said. “What have I given them?

Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu previously enrolled their five-year-old twin girls, Bella and Vienna, in a Canadian school rather than in an Indian school. It was the most difficult decision the couple had to make as parents, they confessed.

“We want them to have the experience of being with a teacher, having friends, studying in a classroom where all other children get. I would not want to deprive them of it, and that is why I decided to get them admitted to a school in Canada," reveals Sidhu.

Karanvir Bohra is a well-known Hindi television personality. He has appeared in popular TV serials such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Qubool Hai, and Naagin. He has also starred in reality shows like Nach Baliye 4 and Bigg Boss 12, and has a few film credits.