Actor Karanvir Bohra accused of defrauding woman of ₹1.99 crore
Six persons have been charged, including actor Karanvir Bohra, for allegedly defrauding a 40-year-old woman of ₹1.99 crore.
Six persons have been charged, including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra, for allegedly defrauding a 40-year-old woman of ₹1.99 crore after promising to repay the money with 2.5 percent interest. The woman claims that just a portion of the money was returned, as per Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai.