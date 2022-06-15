Actor Karanvir Bohra accused of defrauding woman of 1.99 crore

Karanvir Bohra was most recently seen on the reality show Lock Upp, when he claimed that he was in debt and would have considered suicide if he didn’t have a family. Karanvir Bohra told fellow Lock Upp participants that he was currently in a cash crunch, that he had cases filed against him for non-payment of dues, and that anyone else in his situation would have committed suicide.

