Actor lists 13 reasons that are more important than Ranveer Singh's nude photos

Ranveer Singh is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had ‘hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs’
Hindi film actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his films and his bizarre fashion choices, is ruling the headlines-not for a role but a photoshoot in an international magazine.
The Bajirao Mastani star is at the centre of debate on what constitutes obscenity over his bare-bodied photographs that he shared on his Instagram page, the issue dominating discussions in TV studios, social media, and drawing rooms.
The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.
Ranveer Singh is facing an FIR in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs".
The actor has not commented but several others have spoken out. Amid all this, a Bengali film actor has spoken in favour of Singh and has listed out 13 major issues that need more attention from the public than the nude photo shoot.
Actor Riddhi Sen, a national award-winning actor on Facebook wrote, "Current issues raging the world right now...
1) Wildfires burn coastal homes, and forests in Greece as Europe's heatwave spreads east
2) The World Bank has warned that Pakistan could soon face ‘macroeconomic instantly
3) Shortages leave bankrupt Sri Lanka's hospitals empty leading to further chaos and darkness
4) The economic carnage and unprecedented loss of human life continues because of the rise and rise of the Russia-Ukraine war ( currently Russia threatening to cut gas supplies in Europe and a massive air strike was launched at the South of Ukraine, killing seven civilians amidst which four were children )
5) Thousands of protestors gather in Tunisia to protest against President Kais Saied’s draft constitution which gives him individual powers, which is more compared to the judiciary and parliament, and because of Tunisia’s raging economic crisis.
6) More than 20 people are killed in South Iran floods, and several towns are affected in and around the Estahban county
7) A chess-playing robot breaks a seven-year-old’s finger during a chess match in the Moscow Chess Open
8 ) Morocco, France, Italy, Tuscany, Portugal, Spain, Canada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Argentina faces catastrophic wildfires prompting major temperature shifts. (the UK facing a record high temperature resulting in roads and runaways melting)
9 ) UN international court of justice accuses Myanmar’s military of carrying out widespread and systematic “clearance operations" against the Rohingya, committing mass murder, rape, and torching villages, with the “intent to destroy the Rohingya as a group in whole or in part. ( While Myanmar’s military junta has executed four pro-democracy activists)
10 ) The United States declared abortion illegal.
11 ) The rise of domestic violence and street harassment of women in India is rising and rising, Survey results from India’s major metropolitan centers indicate that women feel insecure on the street. Women in Kolkata avoid going out at night and bypass empty streets. In Mumbai, 91% of women feel unsafe on the street, while in Delhi, 95% of women say their mobility is restricted due to concerns about harassment.
12 ) Umar Khalid is again denied bail
13 ) One of the worst scams of Trinamool Congress is revealed, as the ED seizes more than 21 crores from Partha Chatterjee's acquaintance Arpita’s residence, shedding light on the SSC scam.
Sen added that there are other thousands of issues worldwide right now but still a section of the media and people are waging moral debates on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, 'giving importance to it more than what it required'.
