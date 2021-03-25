OPEN APP
Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a '3 Idiots' connection

A still from '3 Idiots' staring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi
 2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2021, 04:05 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • The actor who worked with Amir Khan, who has also recently contracted the deadly virus, mentioned their character to add a light-hearted twist to the news
  • Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among many others had tested positive for COVID-19

Southern superstar R Madhavan has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor confirmed with a hilarious post mentioning his blockbuster Bollywood movie '3 Idiots'.

In the movie, R Madhavan played Farhan, Aamir played the role of Rancho and Sharman Joshi played Raju, who are referred to as the three idiots. Meanwhile, Boman Irani essayed the villainous Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus) in the hit 2009 film helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was a massive box office hit and had received an overwhelming response from the critics and viewers alike.

Referring to the film, Madhavan shared on Twitter, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

Earlier, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with Covid-19.

Madhavan had recently shared a video on Instagram from the sets of 'Amriki Pandit' in Bhopal. The actor had captioned the video, "Shoot in Bhopal... with tons of precautions."

The actor was last seen in 'Maara', which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The star is also working on his upcoming outing 'Rocketry' where he plays the lead role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan is also writing, directing, and producing the film.

(With inputs from agencies)

