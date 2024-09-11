Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Actor Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide in Mumbai, Arbaaz Khan reaches house: VIDEO

Actor Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide in Mumbai, Arbaaz Khan reaches house: VIDEO

Livemint

Actor-model Malaika Arora's father died by suicide in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

Malaika Arora's father dies: Actor and Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan reached the house of Malaika's mother.

Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. He jumped from a building, initial reports claimed. However, no suicide note has been discovered yet.

The Mumbai Police said, “The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot."

It was reported that Anil Arora jumped from the terrace of a seven-story building in Bandra, Mumbai, around 9:00 am on Wednesday.

According to E24, actor and Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan reached the house of Malaika's mother after the demise of Anil Arora. A video him also surfaced on social media.

More details awaited

