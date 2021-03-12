Subscribe
Home >News >India >Actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Manoj Bajpayee
1 min read . 02:39 PM IST Staff Writer

Bajpayee's spokesperson said the actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed 'Despatch' last month, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the director got infected with it

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in self-quarantine at home, the actor's team released a statement on Friday.

Bajpayee's spokesperson said the actor, who had commenced shooting for Kanu Behl-directed "Despatch" last month, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the director got infected with it.

"Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for 'Despatch' film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and has tested COVID positive after his director got infected with it.

"Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," the 51-year-old actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

The shoot of "Despatch" has been put on hold and will resume in a couple of months.

The investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism, will see Bajpayee essay a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374.

