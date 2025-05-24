Bollywood actor Mukul Dev known for ‘Son of Sardar’, ‘Jai Ho’ passes away at 54

Actor Mukul Dev, known for his roles in films such as ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Son of Sardar’ has passed away at the age of 54. The cause of the actor’s death was not known at the time this report was filed.

Vindu Dara Singh said in a post on X, “Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!”

After his parent's death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him,” Singh told India Today.

‘Impossible to put into words’: Manoj Bajpayee Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee in a post on Instagram said, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again. Om Shanti 🙏🏼”

Mukul Dev began his acting career with the television serial Mumkin in 1996. He appeared in several popular TV shows, including Kahin Diya Jale Kahin Jiyaa (2001), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii (2003).

He made his film debut with the 1996 movie Dastak, starring alongside Sushmita Sen. Over the years, Mukul Dev featured in various films such as Kohram (1999), Wajood (1998), Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao (2001), and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011).