Actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED in 200 crore money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi appears before ED in 200 crore money laundering case

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi 
2 min read . 03:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is likely to join the investigation on Friday. The ED had earlier questioned her in this case
  • Both the actors are understood to be helping the ED in taking the probe forward

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case filed against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul, reported news agency ANI.

Fatehi, 29, appeared before the investigating officer of the case to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In addition to this, actor Jacqueline Fernandez is likely to join the investigation on Friday. The ED had earlier questioned her in this case. 

Both the actors are understood to be helping the agency in taking the probe forward as they themselves had been allegedly conned in the racket run by Chandrashekhar and his wife, as per news agency PTI.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in jail after they were arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxurious cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about 200 crore.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people, the ED said.

"He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

