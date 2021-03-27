OPEN APP
Days after receiving the vaccine against novel coronavirus, Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal, on Friday, said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 65-year-old 'Hungama,' actor shared the information in a tweet, requesting those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Rawal had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month. The actor took to his social media accounts to post a picture of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre.

"V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. Thanks, @narendramodi," the star wrote alongside the picture.

Several colleagues of Rawal from the industry, including actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, wished the actor a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal . Love and prayers always!" Kher said.

Shorey tweeted, "Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!"

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others had contracted the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with Covid-19.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload in the country's financial capital is 3,85,628. The death toll reached 11,629.

