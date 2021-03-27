"Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal . Love and prayers always!" Kher said.
Shorey tweeted, "Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!"
Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for Covid-19.
Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others had contracted the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with Covid-19.
Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload in the country's financial capital is 3,85,628. The death toll reached 11,629.