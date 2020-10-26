Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment , joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) in Mum on Monday.

She joined the party in the presence of party chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale and has been named as the vice president of women's wing of RPI (A).

"I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her," he said.

Ghosh had on September 23 lodged a complaint at suburban Versova police station accusing Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2013.

Kashyap was on October 1 questioned by the police during which he denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting in Sri Lanka at the time when the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

Kashyap vehemently denied the actor's allegation and termed it as an attempt to “silence" him for his outspoken views.

He has also said that at the time of the alleged incident, he was in Sri Lanka and that he was actively pursuing legal options.

Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani said on October 2: "Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him".

With agency inputs

