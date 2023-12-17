comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ News / India/  Actor Prakash Raj not involved in 100-Crore Ponzi scam linked to Tamilnadu's Pranav Jeweller: ED
Back Back

Actor Prakash Raj not involved in ₹100-Crore Ponzi scam linked to Tamilnadu's Pranav Jeweller: ED

 Livemint

Actor Prakash Raj receives clean chit in ₹100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu.

Actor Prakash Raj receives clean chit in ₹100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu.Premium
Actor Prakash Raj receives clean chit in 100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu.

Actor Prakash Raj, whose name was earlier linked to a 100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu, has now received clean chit in the case. The actor was the brand ambassador for Pranav Jewellers.

Taking to X, he posted, “For those who don’t understand Tamil. BREAKING NEWS:-Official announcement of the Investigation team. Actor prakash raj is not involved in any ponzi scam of tamilnadu s Pranav jewellers.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿I thank everyone who trusted me and stood by me .. #SathyamevaJayathe #justasking."

“Searches also revealed that the supplier parties in the books of Pranav Jewellers were entry providers, who during the investigation confessed to have provided adjustment or accommodation entries to Pranav Jewellers for amounts over 100 crores; and also confessed to have given cash to the accused persons in lieu of bank payments," an Enforcement Directorate (ED) statement said.

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of 23.70 lakh, bullion and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg was seized," the ED said.

The actor was also summoned for questioning by the ED.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App