Actor Prakash Raj not involved in ₹100-Crore Ponzi scam linked to Tamilnadu's Pranav Jeweller: ED
Actor Prakash Raj receives clean chit in ₹100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu.
Actor Prakash Raj, whose name was earlier linked to a ₹100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu, has now received clean chit in the case. The actor was the brand ambassador for Pranav Jewellers.
“Searches also revealed that the supplier parties in the books of Pranav Jewellers were entry providers, who during the investigation confessed to have provided adjustment or accommodation entries to Pranav Jewellers for amounts over ₹100 crores; and also confessed to have given cash to the accused persons in lieu of bank payments," an Enforcement Directorate (ED) statement said.
“During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of ₹23.70 lakh, bullion and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg was seized," the ED said.
The actor was also summoned for questioning by the ED.
