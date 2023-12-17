Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Actor Prakash Raj not involved in 100-Crore Ponzi scam linked to Tamilnadu's Pranav Jeweller: ED

Actor Prakash Raj not involved in 100-Crore Ponzi scam linked to Tamilnadu's Pranav Jeweller: ED

Livemint

Actor Prakash Raj receives clean chit in 100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu.

Actor Prakash Raj receives clean chit in 100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu.

Actor Prakash Raj, whose name was earlier linked to a 100-crore ponzi and fraud case involving Pranav Jewellers in Tamil Nadu, has now received clean chit in the case. The actor was the brand ambassador for Pranav Jewellers.

Taking to X, he posted, “For those who don’t understand Tamil. BREAKING NEWS:-Official announcement of the Investigation team. Actor prakash raj is not involved in any ponzi scam of tamilnadu s Pranav jewellers.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿I thank everyone who trusted me and stood by me .. #SathyamevaJayathe #justasking."

“Searches also revealed that the supplier parties in the books of Pranav Jewellers were entry providers, who during the investigation confessed to have provided adjustment or accommodation entries to Pranav Jewellers for amounts over 100 crores; and also confessed to have given cash to the accused persons in lieu of bank payments," an Enforcement Directorate (ED) statement said.

“During the searches, various incriminating documents, unexplained cash of 23.70 lakh, bullion and gold jewellery weighing 11.60 kg was seized," the ED said.

The actor was also summoned for questioning by the ED.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.